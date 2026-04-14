When you need a computing device that packs a punch yet retains most of your workstation’s surface space, Thermalright offers a solution. The AI HydroNous R1 is a mini PC taunting its rivals with a ridiculous spec sheet. It’s an ideal alternative for a full-size desktop PC when the main tasks are content creation and productivity.

Temperature management always becomes an issue whenever pre-built computers are designed. Packing everything tightly is practically asking for trouble. Poor airflow leads to performance drops as the system throttles power draw and clock speeds. The name Thermalright has a reputation to uphold, and it does so with an in-house platform.

The AI HydroNous R1 is a sleek rig measuring 234.7 mm x 83.3 mm x 133 mm (HxWxD). To maintain optimal thermals, it relies on a custom 180 mm liquid cooler unit and its accompanying components. Inside is an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with Radeon 8060S integrated graphics, a 128 GB LPDDR5x 8000 Mhz RAM, and a 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

A matte finish is the icing on top as the surfaces diffuse light to remain as stealthy as possible. Nevertheless, at the front of this model is a 4.6″ screen with a 960 x 320 resolution. Depending if it stands vertically or horizontally, the display automatically rotates to match the orientation.

Since there are images of its rear section, we only have the AI HydroNous R1 official product specifications to go with. The I/O interfaces include an SD card slot, a 3.5 mm audio port, a DisplayPot, an HDMI port, 2x USB-C 4.0, 2x USB-A 3.2, a 10 GB LAN port, a 2.5 Gigabit LAN port, 2x M.2 2280 slots (PCIe4.0) x4 standard slots.

Images courtesy of Thermalright