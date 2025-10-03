While generative AI models have their advantages, many artists are not as enthusiastic about them. Not only can it potentially replace their profession, but it also unethically sources data from existing artworks. Despite everything, creative professionals are not about to throw in the towel just yet. Maybe a hardware upgrade can help their efforts, like the new MovinkPad Pro.

Depending on their preferred medium, most artists have shifted from traditional pen and paper to digital means. Thankfully, these devices are already mainstream and available in various price points. Even entry-level units pack enough features to impress discerning users.

Wacom is recognized as a global leader in this segment, which makes the MovinkPar Pro even more appealing. With its expertise, drawing slate is brimming with all the bells and whistles a digital artist would want at their disposal. In fact, the MovinkPad Pro is billed as “a tool for creators that pushes the boundaries of the imagination.”

This massive tablet is packing a vibrant 14″ OLED at a resolution of 2880 x 1800 (3K). Meanwhile, its panel supports a wide color gamut at 100% DCI-P3. Another notable upgrade is the textured glass, which closely mimics the feel of a pen on paper. Plus, it reduces glare and prevents smudges.

With a 120 Hz refresh rate, the included Pro Pen 3 feels responsive and is virtually lag-free. Its palm rejection function minimizes unintentional touch inputs that could disrupt your work. The MovinkPad Pro ships with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 12 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of internal storage. This bad boy is shaping up to be a worthwhile upgrade this holiday season.

Images courtesy of Wacom