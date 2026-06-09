HP offers a sizeable assortment of premium laptops. These products are for consumers who want a portable computing device that reflects their classy tastes. Recognizable nameplates include Omnibook, Elitebook Ultra, Elitebook, ZBook, and ENVY. However, its latest entry does not belong to any of these series because it’s on a whole new level of luxury. This is the HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari Notebook.

Before we get into it, keep in mind that it only ships in the color red, so this SKU might not appeal to everyone. However, there are plenty of distinctive design elements, which might convince you to make an exception. There’s nothing garish about its presentation, because the co-branding is tastefully executed.

At the heart of every HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari Notebook is an AI-ready Intel Core X7 358H processor. Elsewhere, the accompanying Intel Arc B390 graphics are not beefy enough for demanding AAA games. Nonetheless, its 64 GB LPDDR5x RAM implies gaming on modest settings is possible. Storage, on the other hand, provides a generous 1 TB on a PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD.

For the eye-watering $5,599 price tag it demands, the laptop flaunts a 14-inch, 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED touch display. The screen can reach a peak brightness of 700 nits and supports a 120 Hz refresh rate. From a build-quality standpoint, the chassis features a CNC-milled aluminum chassis and a zirconium bead-blasted finish in Rosso Magma.

Meanwhile, the undercarriage is mostly carbon fiber, save for the transparent Corning Gorilla Glass window close to the hinge. Owners get to peek at the cooling fans and red heat pipe adorned with an engraving of its serialization number. Finally, the HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari Notebook gets a glass palm rest and illuminated trackpad.

Images courtesy of HP/Ferrari