3D printers used to be insanely expensive, which meant most were designated for commercial and industrial usage only. However, much like all forms of technology, demand and production process innovations eventually make it affordable for the average consumer. For instance, the new Bambu Lab X2D is remarkably more versatile than the average model. Furthermore, it does cost an arm and a leg.

The product page tells us that we only need to shell out approximately $900 to get our hands on some dual nozzle shenanigans. This bad boy is doing away with the inconvenience of standard additive manufacturing. No need to constantly pause, clean, and switch out filaments with this bad boy in your workshop.

Just load the necessary materials into their respective spools and let the X2D take care of the rest. This means we can 3D print in multiple colors via the primary nozzle, while the auxiliary dispensing head extrudes the supports. Say goodbye to messy cleanups, as what needs to go just easily peels away and leaves you with minimal residue.

For precision performance, the machine supports full filament path AI detection, a closed-loop servo motor extruder, a 300 °C nozzle, and 65 °C active chamber heating. Bambu Lab says the system supports a maximum print volume of 256 mm x 256 mm x 260 mm and cools it down quickly via dual intake cooling fans.

To ensure outstanding durability, the frame uses plastic and steel. Meanwhile, the outer shell is crafted out of plastic, glass, and metal. The X2D measures 392 mm x 406 mm x 478 mm and weighs about 36 lbs. Use it to fabricate all types of items, especially those that would benefit from accurate detailing and minimal cleanup afterward.

Images courtesy of Bambu Lab