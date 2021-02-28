Omega watches are world-renowned for their quality and craftsmanship. They’re also a huge status symbol for anyone wearing one.

Unlike other watch brands, Omega watches exude quiet confidence – a sense of self-awareness and stability. Because of this, con-artists around the globe are constantly trying to find ways to make copies to sell on the black market. Most copies are easy to spot due to how difficult it is to replicate the outstanding durability and craftsmanship of Omega watches.

The most copied model is the Omega Seamaster series, and, to the untrained eye, it might be difficult to tell the difference between what’s real and what’s not.

However, if you know what to look out for, you’ll never be fooled again! So, here are the biggest giveaways of a fake Omega watch.

Dials

One of the biggest giveaways of a fake Omega is the dial. Believe it or not, some con-artists seem to forget how to spell Omega. So, make sure you can see O-M-E-G-A before handing over any money.

Omega Logo

On an original Omega, the logo will not be directly engraved onto the dial. Rather, it will be attached as a separate piece of metal. If you hold the watch under a strong light, you will be able to see if the logo has been engraved or not.

Hands

Pay close attention to the hands. Due to the master swiss craftsmanship of any Omega, the minute hand should move at a smooth, fluid pace. If the hand is stuttering along, you can be sure that the watch is a fake.

Lumes

Every Omega comes with light-reflective lumes which allow you to tell the time in the dark. Some fakes still have lumes, but the quality will not be as good. If you’re unsure, hold your watch under a light for 15-20 minutes, and the lumes should still be glowing for at least half an hour afterwards.

Omega Serial Number

Every Omega ever made comes with a specific seven to eight-digit serial number unique to each watch. Check online to make sure that your serial number corresponds to your watch. Omega has also changed the engravement position in years gone by, so make sure your serial number is in the right place.

Unique Features

Lots of Omegas have special features that are unique to that model. Do some research on the watch you’re looking to buy to make sure all the features match up.

I hope this guide helps, and make sure you take the proper time when buying an Omega. These watches are lifetime accessories and they’re not often cheap, so make sure you aren’t being sold a fake.

Images courtesy of Omega SA