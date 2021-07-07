If you want to be successful, the home office is one of the most important spaces in your residence. A dedicated work area gives you a place to plan your career, investments, and personal life. Whether you’re planning to add an office to your bedroom or want to turn a spare room into your study, there are many ways you can design a home office to create a productive workspace.

Some guys just need a desk and chair for a simple setup, while others will want to build the ultimate office at home complete with cool décor, shelving, and wall art. To spark your creativity, here’s a guide on how to design a home office with style. From layout to décor, check out these amazing home office décor ideas to find inspiration.

Home Office Design Ideas

Pick A Décor Style

The easiest way to make sure your home office looks dapper is to pick a décor style and stick with it when picking out furniture and accessories. In other words, settle on a theme that you find inspiring and look for pieces that fit that aesthetic.

For a modern home office, you can go for an industrial, cozy, literary, or rustic look. If you’re looking for a way to elevate the space, dark academia is all the rage at the moment. Think gothic elements, a dark color palette, and vintage furniture. You’ll end up with an atmosphere conducive to learning and concentration, which is the ultimate office goal.

Stylish guys looking to build a cool office space within their bachelor pad will want to invest in fashionable furniture and masculine decorative items. According to Design Ideas Guide, you’ll want to create a room that uses modern and traditional styles to balance between décor and comfort. A mix of wood and metal materials, trendy wall art, cozy rugs and natural light can really bring an office area together.

Choose The Right Area of Your Home

Regardless of how much space you have to play with, you should ideally set up a home office in a quiet area of your home. Whether you have a room, study, or just a corner that can fit a desk, the space should be away from daily distractions.

When possible, pick a room far from the kitchen and other living areas, especially if you have kids that like to run around the house and make a lot of noise. A shed or the basement may not sound like a great location for an office, but you can upgrade any space with a small dose of creativity. Look for an area with at least some natural light and the possibility of storage space.

Give Yourself Enough Space

Speaking of storage space, while fitting a desk and chair in your home isn’t usually a lot of hassle, things get more complicated when you expand your list of musts. If you exclusively work from home, you’ll likely want your work area to include a cabinet, shelving, maybe even a couch.

To save time and frustration, make a list of everything you would like your study to include and take precise measurements before ordering any furniture or accessories. Make sure you have enough space to move around freely. Feeling cramped will only dampen your creativity and focus.

Shop For A Quality Desk and Chair

Since the desk will be the focal point of your home office, weigh your options carefully when shopping for the right one. You’ll want a desk wide enough to fit all the essentials, including your computer or laptop, a desk lamp, writing instruments, and anything else you need to do your job.

If you spend a lot of time in front of your computer, consider getting an adjustable desk. It comes with adjustable legs so that you can turn it from a sitting desk to a standing desk as needed. Adjustable desks are more expensive but, besides being a practical choice, they come with obvious health benefits.

According to Spine-Health.com, lumbar support is the most important feature when choosing an office chair. This is one piece of furniture we advise against ordering online. Go to a store and try out various chairs until you find one that offers the ideal amount of support for you.

Create Storage and Shelving

Storage is the one thing you can easily save on when designing your home office. Sure, a massive bookstore will grab everyone’s eye, but you can achieve the same effect with inexpensive shelving you can put up yourself. Basic cabinets are also widely available on the cheap. So are storage boxes, book trolleys, and drawer units.

If your home office is on the small side, take advantage of vertical space. Besides shelves, you can also put up cork boards or magnetic boards to keep track of your projects.

Pick The Right Color Scheme

The right color scheme can do wonders for your focus and decor. While the color scheme you choose is determined by your personal preference, certain colors like blue are scientifically proven to boost concentration. Meanwhile, yellow inspires creativity and confidence, while green is peaceful and easy on the eyes – making them both fitting choices.

Based on research by 99 Designs, colors and schemes can also mean different things, which can be an important factor to consider if you are taking client calls in your space.

Another way to go is to keep your color scheme neutral, with shades of grey, brown, or white. This works well if you tend to get distracted easily or if you are sticking with a specific décor style. You can always add a pop of color every here and there via accessories.

Benefits of Natural Light and A View

Good lighting is crucial if you want to keep your productivity levels up. Place your desk near a window so you can enjoy at least some natural light, as well as a view. It’s nice to have something soothing to look at during your small moments of distraction – like the sky, a forest, or your backyard.

As for artificial light, an overhead ceiling light coupled with a desk lamp should be enough to provide a comfortable atmosphere.

Decorate with Cool Accessories

Once the basics are out of the way, turn your attention toward giving your home office some personality. This can be achieved by picking fun accessories, from workspace organizers to an essential oil diffuser, a couple of plants, or a comfortable seat cushion.

A vintage-looking world globe is also a popular accessory every man should own. Get one that doubles as a home bar. That way you can pour yourself a glass of whisky at the end of the workday and feel like your fanciest self.

Invest in Wall Art

Wall art is an inexpensive way to elevate any space. Depending on your personal taste, you can opt for a motivational poster that will help you stay on track to reach your goals or an abstract painting that inspires tranquility.

If you’re a fan of art in general, consider putting together a gallery wall. You can feature anything from framed artwork to beloved personal photographs to diplomas/certificates that help you show off your professional background.