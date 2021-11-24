Creating your own space or man cave in order to enjoy hobbies like sport, music, beer, DIY, movies or simply hanging with your friends may sound a bit like a pipe dream. After all, it could prove to be a big undertaking – and it’s easy to see how the costs can rack up.

However, there are so many ways to keep a project of this kind simple and affordable. In this article, we look at the approaches you can take to save money when creating the ideal purpose-built "man-cave".

Do it Yourself

Shave off a huge expense to start with by taking on as much of the legwork as you can yourself. It sounds challenging, but it can also be extremely rewarding.

There are plenty of free how-to videos online – so give these a good look and make sure you know exactly what you’re doing in order to avoid costly mistakes!

Why not turn it into a social event by inviting a bunch of friends to help out? This will get the job done faster – and in a way that is much more enjoyable than working alone.

Just make sure that everyone knows what they’re doing and that each person has the right safety gear.

Borrow or Rent Tools

If you don’t have everything you need to build your structure, don’t worry! Send out an SOS to any of your close buddies to find out if they have tools or equipment you could borrow.

From hand saws to angle grinders and from drills to sanders, you may be surprised at what your buddies have lying about.

You can also rent items that would otherwise prove pretty costly to buy for one-time use. Need a set of ladders or a table saw? Don’t waste money and space by taking one on permanently; check out local DIY outlets to see what’s available.

If you do have to make purchases of this kind, don’t forget that there will be plenty of others in the same boat. You’ll be able to make a good chunk of your money back by selling items online after you’ve finished with them. Just make sure you keep them in good condition for a great return.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

You don’t need to buy anything brand new. Check out online and in-store sales to find discounted tools and equipment. Factory outlets and end-of-line sites are also great for this.

You’ll be able to find fantastic furniture and fittings in thrift stores and at garage sales. If the items you find are a little worn, don’t worry. As long as they’re solidly built, you can give them a new lease of life.

Sanding, repainting, re-varnishing, oiling and bolt-tightening can get things as good as new at a fraction of the cost.

Don’t forget, many people accidentally over-order when undertaking their own DIY projects. Be sure to check online resale sites for job-lots of certain materials in order to save more.

Make it Multipurpose

Do you really need to build something new? If you’re only going to be using the space as a “man cave” occasionally, why not add features that can be modded or stowed away?

By including great storage and multi-purpose furniture, your hangout space could double as a workout space, a home cinema for the family, a spare room for visitors, a workshop, a home office… the list is endless.

Use an Existing Structure

Got a garage, shed or cellar? That’s a great start! Outdoor structures can be adapted and extended, while sound insulation can be added to a spare room to allow you to make as much noise as you want without disturbing other members of your household.

Be Smart with Energy

You need to think about your ongoing costs as well as your immediate expenses. For example, if you’re building your man cave as an outbuilding, think about how you’re going to power it and keep it warm.

Invest in good insulation and consider installing solar panels or similar renewable tech to save money in the long run. Of course, this also means you can feel good about yourself – you’re doing your bit for the environment!

Using the tips above, you’re bound to find plenty of ways to cut costs without sacrificing quality when building your man cave. This way, you can enjoy your new space without breaking the bank!