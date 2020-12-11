If there’s one thing we know about living in the city, it’s that people always get away with the “I’m too busy” excuse when it comes to working out and taking care of their health. Well, it isn’t a complete lie. Traffic, late nights at the office, and stress from work prevent people from getting some me-time in the gym.

The mentality when it comes to living healthy is that we have to warp our schedules around activities that make us healthy. We think about signing up for a gym membership, committing a few hours a week to meal prep, and wake up super early to get a morning jog.

What if we tell you this doesn’t have to be the case? In this article, we’ll take a look at how busy city folk, like you and me, can incorporate healthy habits as part of our lifestyles.

Make Your Commutes Your Workout

If fitness fanatics won’t wake up at 5 am to go for a jog, I don’t expect the average Joe to do so. Instead, why not go with something feasible, like jogging or cycling to work? If you don’t want to get sticky-icky when you arrive, take the public transport in the morning and jog back home when you’re done for the day.

Before you think of the “but I have my laptop” excuse, there are many running backpacks with laptop compartments out there to keep your laptop safe and secure!

If your office building has a shower or you naturally don’t sweat a lot, getting some cardio in during your commute is a great way to prime your body for the long day ahead. You’ll feel energized and more productive to the point it becomes an addictive sensation.

If you’re running or cycling home after work, you’ll realize you will come home less stressed due to your body releasing endorphins.

Watch Your Posture

You probably weren’t expecting this, but you need this the most. Did you know that on average, the office worker sits for 15 hours a day? Our necks are in super awkward positions when we’re hunching over our laptops. The discs in our spine take a huge beating when we sit with poor posture.

To make things worse, a sedentary lifestyle has been associated with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and heart disease.

If your office has standing desks, it’s a good idea to make full use of them. If not, sitting on a medicine ball will force you into watching your posture (you might get a few weird looks at first, but you’re just watching out for yourself!).

Personally, I prefer standing up and having a quick walk around the office. It makes my blood circulate better and reduces sleepiness in the process.

Healthy Snacking

We’re all guilty of munching on brownies while typing away on our keyboards. If you’re wondering why you’ve developed love handles so suddenly despite “just” eating 3 meals a day, you’ve probably found your answer.

There’s nothing wrong with snacking if what we consume is healthy. In fact, this is a great way to prompt your body and mind into following a healthy lifestyle. Best-selling author Charles Duhigg calls this the “keystone habit” in The Power of Habit.

So what do you do? Replace whatever junk food you have within reach with healthy alternatives like nuts, chickpeas, cut fruit, and greek yogurt. These alternatives aren’t just delicious, but they are packed with all the nutrients you need to function optimally and keep your mood in check as your hormones will be better regulated!