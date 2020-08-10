Staying on top of our health is no easy task. There are a lot of factors involved that contribute to our overall wellbeing. One of which is actually what many of us often neglect which is testosterone. Ask anyone and it’s likely they would know very little about it from the top of their head. Worry not, because we’re here to provide a crash course to keep you informed.

First of all, let’s understand what it is all about. An article from Healthline offers this definition: “Testosterone is the main male sex hormone, but females also have small amounts of it. It is a steroid hormone, produced in men’s testicles and women’s ovaries. The adrenal glands also produce small amounts.”

“During puberty in boys, testosterone is one of the main drivers of physical changes like increased muscle, deeper voice and hair growth,” the piece continues. Therefore, we have established that testosterone, much like other hormones produced by the human body, should be kept in balance.

Testosterone levels management

We already pointed out the importance of the aforementioned hormone, but there are still more to it. Some of you might have questions about the benefits of keeping it at ideal levels. Hence, here’s a short breakdown of what one can expect.

Mood Control – While it’s a common belief that mood swings are exclusive to women, unhealthy testosterone levels can likewise affect men. Experts would argue that irritability, fatigue, and depression among others might be psychological in nature. However, studies show the hormone in question can help nurture and maintain a positive nature.

– While it’s a common belief that mood swings are exclusive to women, unhealthy testosterone levels can likewise affect men. Experts would argue that irritability, fatigue, and depression among others might be psychological in nature. However, studies show the hormone in question can help nurture and maintain a positive nature. Bone Density – By now, it should be clear that there are more ways to keep our bones in great condition. While calcium intake is the primary contributor, the hormone is likewise responsible for stronger bones.

– By now, it should be clear that there are more ways to keep our bones in great condition. While calcium intake is the primary contributor, the hormone is likewise responsible for stronger bones. Muscle Development/Fat Loss – This is great news for people who are on a journey to lose weight and look good. Optimal testosterone levels can aid in building muscles for a chiseled body you’ve always wanted. Just remember, adequate exercise and a proper diet will be beneficial in the process.

– This is great news for people who are on a journey to lose weight and look good. Optimal testosterone levels can aid in building muscles for a chiseled body you’ve always wanted. Just remember, adequate exercise and a proper diet will be beneficial in the process. Better in Bed – It’s evident that being a sex hormone means it would also help increase libido. Sexual performance and health will get a boost, but scientists suggest too much of it no longer has an effect.

– It’s evident that being a sex hormone means it would also help increase libido. Sexual performance and health will get a boost, but scientists suggest too much of it no longer has an effect. Heart Health – Once again, a great reason to closely monitor your testosterone levels. Our ticker is perhaps the most important organ and clinical research claim it improves cardiovascular health as well.

– Once again, a great reason to closely monitor your testosterone levels. Our ticker is perhaps the most important organ and clinical research claim it improves cardiovascular health as well. Memory enhancement – As people grow older, the risk of getting Alzheimer’s disease also goes up. Healthcare specialists are now sharing evidence wherein higher testosterone levels can protect the brain and enhance one’s cognitive abilities.

Naturally Increasing its levels

Weight training and exercise

Depending on your physical fitness, these activities may start off as quite difficult, moderate, or a cakewalk for more athletic individuals. Nevertheless, studies have shown that for the best results, an exercise that involves weight training is more effective against stubborn fat.

These coupled with a healthy diet and the right nutritional supplements such as Naked Whey Protein Powder can have a considerable effect on your workouts. Not only will you increase your testosterone production, but it can also help build and sculpt your muscles to their desired form.

Stress is the enemy

Don’t you just hate when you’ve started the day all great but something unforeseen rains on your parade? Stress comes in many forms and if left unchecked, can elevate cortisol levels in your body. The latter is a hormone that apparently reduces testosterone levels as it goes up.

Hence, never forget to relax and find activities you love to do in your free time. Some people actually hit the gym or go for a run after work to sweat out all the negativity and forget about the day’s stressful events. Just be careful not to indulge in junk food, which can have the opposite effect in most cases.

So, sit back, watch a movie, play video games, listen to some tunes, or read a good book. Better yet, why not hang out with your buddies or spend time with your loved ones.

Sunshine and Vitamins

Earlier, we talked about some of the best methods to combat stress. A great way to hit two birds with one stone is probably the easiest as long as the weather cooperates. That right, good old sunshine can push our body to produce vitamin D. Just be mindful of the time and the intensity of the rays.

As long as the human body receives all the essential vitamins and minerals it needs to function in optimal levels, adequate testosterone production should also follow. Studies claim that zinc supplements and vitamin D are among the best at boosting the levels of the hormone in question.

Monitoring food intake

In our quest for testosterone equilibrium, we touched upon the subject of diet. It’s easy to dismiss that what goes into our gut is not as significant. However, it should be clear that nutrition plays a huge role in the process. Thus, one must strike a balance when it comes to consumption of carbohydrates, fat, and protein.

Too much of any of these will cause your hormone production to go haywire and will eventually even disrupt other bodily functions. As much as possible, do your best to avoid processed foods and go natural when able. Once you’ve nailed down the perfect meal plan, long-term health benefits will likewise follow.

Sleep quality matters

In the past few years, there have been increasing evidence that links sleep to a person’s overall health. Modern society has placed emphasis on time management to the point where sleep is an afterthought. People tend to pump as much caffeine into their bodies in an effort to stay awake and remain productive.

On the contrary, depriving the body of its rest cycle can have a devastating effect down the line. Most of us believe that only 4 hours of sleep is enough, but it is a flawed way of thinking. As we age, the misconception implies that one does not need to sleep longer.

Researchers recommend 7-10 hours for optimal testosterone production. There you have it, sleep may be a luxury for many with a busy routine, but it is crucial for long-term health. When there’s an opportunity to do so, grab it and wake up refreshed and ready.

Conclusion

Ultimately, testosterone production and levels actually have a big impact on the human body. Hopefully, this short guide has provided you with enough insight about this fascinating sex hormone. Just note that we recommend you see your healthcare provider before engaging in any dramatic lifestyle changes that could potentially affect your health. Still, most of the information detailed above is backed by research over the years.

