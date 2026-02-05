When you want your next infrastructure project to stand out, Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) is one of the best firms out there. This is a studio specializing in bold blueprints seemingly defying physics. If everything goes according to plan, one of its next major ventures is the Bishoftu International Airport. So far, preliminary renders show something that can easily become a local attraction.

Their works generally combine smooth curves, striking geometric shapes, and other distinctive details into one cohesive design. You can clearly see that everything we hinted at is on full display. Perhaps the most noteworthy structure across the entirety of the site is the X-shaped terminal.

From what we can gather, development is slated to start this year with no exact timeline published as of our writing. However, some sources claim that the target turnover schedule should be around 2030. Upon completion, Bishoftu International Airport will become the largest one in Africa.

The total area for this massive undertaking spans approximately 7,104,181 square feet. Meanwhile, it’s located in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and ZHA hints at Ethiopian Airlines (Federal Government of Ethiopia). Once partly operational, the team implies that the airport will service around 60 million travelers annually.

Additional terminals will then follow to boost total capacity, which is expected to reach about 110 million people per year. The Bishoftu International Airport features four runways and a total parking area for up to 270 aircraft.

Images courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects/X-Universe