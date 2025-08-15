Architect and engineer Azadeh Hamidi designed the conceptual Aban Café-Gallery in harmony with nature. It sits peacefully in the middle of a quiet lake with its soft facade and pathways echoing the water’s gentle ripples. The structure prioritizes connection with the surrounding trees and lake. It opts for soft flowing lines and minimalist aesthetic that evoke the feeling of serenity.

Hamidi and her team at Hamidi.archstudio designed a communal space that becomes a part of its landscape. Art and nature coexist in this structure clad in expansive glazing that frame outside views for indoor and outdoor integration. The glass walls also offer a mesmerizing interplay of light and shadows throughout the day.

Meanwhile, interiors in white and golden tones offer a relaxing ambiance from within and even when viewed from the open terrace. Aban Café-Gallery evokes a sense of calm and tranquility. Thoughtfully curated corners invite visitors to slow down. Either to enjoy some artwork displays inside or immerse in the surrounding natural beauty outside.

The structure provokes a profound sense of serenity as it seemingly floats on the lake. Its strategic placement allows visitors to bask in the views of the verdant trees and the glistening waters. Inside, the curated display of artwork encourages reflection as it adds a layer of human creativity to the cafe’s natural beauty.

Aban Café-Gallery is a mesmerizing structure that not only offers shelter but also a calm sanctuary. It’s a place where visitors can disconnect from the digital world, commune with nature with coffee in hand, or have meaningful conversations with one another without the distractions prevalent in an urban setting.

