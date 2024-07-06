Architect Christian Tonko designed the 20-square-meter MM01 home into four equally proportioned spaces to host various functions. Intended as a holiday home for two people, it boasts a smart layout comprising of an living/workspace, bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen.

The home is named as such in honor of the inventor of the shipping container, Malcolm McLean. It may also look like a shipping container on which the modules are based in terms of the home’s standard dimensions and frames. But it’s actually built from metal boxes held together by screw foundations to efficiently handle the heat and cold.

This construction allows the MM01 to be easily dismantled and transportable by standard trucks. It can then be restored to its original state on site. The home is fully equipped with modern conveniences despite the spatial constraints. It has a dishwasher and washing machine, among others, while a desk and a foldaway screen can be pulled out from underneath the bed.

An open terrace adds extra space to hang out and connect with nature while expansive glazing allows natural lighting to bask the interior. The windows also make the home appear larger than it is as it connects outdoors and indoors.

The MM01 is intended as a base for outdoor sports and other activities in nature. The expansive terrace (which is of equal size to the home) faces a beautiful treeline to the North, while providing privacy. It’s being shaded on sunny days while the surrounding forest serves as natural air conditioning. The glass doors that line the main space can also be fully opened to ventilate the home and curtains add privacy when needed.

Images courtesy of Christian Tonko