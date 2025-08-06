While some pocket knives or multi-tools have Tritium vials integrated in their frame for low-light visibility, Countycomm ups the game. Instead, it wants its gear to shine, literally. Specifically, its R4A fixed blade stands out not because of its humble functionality, but because of its glow in the dark feature.

This knife is a fully contoured version of the original EOD Breacher Bar launched in 1998. It boasts titanium-bolted UGM (Universal Glow Marker) glow scales so they are easy to spot in the dark. The material recharges in regular light and can last for 24 hours on a “full charge.” It glows brighter depending on its light source. Expose the knife to the blazing sun and it gives a bright green color, but under a lamp it gives a slightly subdued glow.

Still, the UGM integration into the handle makes the R4A the shining star of your knife collection. Meanwhile, on its functional side, it has a razor-sharp 3-inch-long drop-point blade for versatile cutting and slicing action. The blade is high-carbon D2 steel for unparalleled edge retention, hardness, and durability. It has a black stonewashed finish to compliment the glowing handle.

This fixed blade draws inspiration from the purist design principles of Dieter Rams in the contemporary materials era. It features simple and clean rugged aesthetics matched with unyielding sturdiness. At just 4.35 ounces and measuring a total of 7″ long, it makes a great sidekick for any tactical or survival scenario, or as an indispensable companion to any EDC enthusiast.

Moreover, each R4A fixed blade knife is meticulously designed and individually serial numbered from 1 to 500. This ensures an exclusive experience for the discerning user who demands peak performance and versatility from their gear.

Images courtesy of Countycomm