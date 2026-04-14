Any outdoor enthusiast knows the importance of having a high-powered flashlight in their EDC collection. One that blasts an impressive light while being pocket-friendly for everyday use. The Imalent BTL50, a new-gen digital zoom flashlight, makes a great addition. It combines powerful light output and long-range precision in an ergonomic one-handed design.

Unlike traditional mechanical zoom flashlights, it delivers up to 3000 lumens and a max beam distance of 916 meters, from a high-performance LED rated for 50,000 hours. There’s no lens changing and mechanical wear, because it uses an electronic focus system for smooth and accurate beam control. The system seamlessly switches between floodlight and spotlight with a long press of the power button.

The Imalent BTL50 allows you to toggle through four adjustable light levels using the tail switch. Press and hold the button when the light is on, and it cycles through 15/250/550/1000 lumens. Releasing the button locks in your desired brightness. Meanwhile, a double-press on the tail switch at any time activates Turbo mode (3000 lumens), and another double-press activates Strobe mode.

Then a single press exits these modes, and a triple-click prevents accidental activation of the flashlight during transport. Additionally, this flashlight has a memory mode for quick access to your last-used brightness level. It also has a low-battery warning indicator and intelligent thermal control that reduces output until the body reaches a safe temperature.

Built for outdoor use, the Imalent BTL50 features an aluminum alloy shell rated IP56 for water and dust resistance. It can handle drops from three feet. It runs on a USB-C rechargeable 3000mAh 18650, and is small and light, measuring just 4.33″ × 1.38″ × 1.52″ and weighing only 8.47 oz.

Images courtesy of Imalent