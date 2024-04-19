The Hoto Flashlight Tactics 2300 is ideal for regular and tactical use. It especially serves great purpose during emergency situations or during power interruptions because of its quick response time.

This EDC boasts amazing capabilities beginning with its robust, adventure-ready aluminum construction. It can perform well in various outdoor environments because it is IP68-rated resistant to water and dust. This means it can survive dips in water up to 1.5 meters for half an hour even without extra covering or casing.

Then working alongside its 0.2-second response time is the dual-function button for lightning-quick illumination. It springs into action when needed and blasts out a powerful 2300 lumens that can reach a throw distance of up to 300 meters. The Hoto Flashlight Tactics 2300 also offers three brightness levels in a steady beam mode that can peak at a dazzling 1500 lumens, as well as a 6500k clear light source for practical use.

It provides high brightness for three hours, 4.5 hours in medium, and 15 hours under low light. Aside from its impressive illumination, this handheld torch also doubles as a self-defense tool. Its intense bright strobe can easily blind an attacker, while its tamper-resistant head is strong enough to break glass. Of course, given its an emergency tool then it’s also dual powered so you’re never caught in the dark.

The Hoto Flashlight Tactics 2300 comes with a 3100mAh USB-C rechargeable battery and a couple of CR123A backups. All these amazing features come in a pocket-friendly design clocks in at just 5.91″ long and 1.34″ thick. This flashlight quickly brightens your surroundings in seconds while maintaining a sleek silhouette.

