Horizn Studios has launched the “world’s lightest high-end luggage,” the Air Series, defined to be “significantly lighter than regular suitcases.” Every detail is designed and engineered with meticulous determination to provide a product that is both ultra-light and durable.

The collection includes the H5 Air Cabin with 33L storage and the H7 Air with 88L storage capacity, with the former weighing just 2.1kg and the latter at 3.8kg. Aside from being ultra-light, the H5 is also compact while the H7 is made spacious for longer travels.

Both versions in Horizn Studios’ Air Series luggage feature a premium German polycarbonate shell with a reduced thickness. They also boast a sleek interior made from high-quality recycled materials. The interior comes with a water-repellant lining and equipped with strategically positioned dual-zippered mesh compartments to organize your travel essentials.

Both the H5 Air and H7 Air can hold a weekend or up to a week’s worth of change of clothes and other necessities. Meanwhile, TSA-locks, smooth 360-degree Japanese spinner wheels, and a telescopic handle offer ease in mobility. The luggage is easy to haul around especially when you’re dashing off in the airport to catch your flight.

Horizn Studios’ Air Series boasts a telescopic handle that’s designed to withstand the rigors of travel while offering a sturdy and secure grip. It easily extends to your height with a simple click via a release button and a built-in locking mechanism keeps the handle in place. Likewise, both the H5 Air and the H7 Air come with a lifetime warranty and a 100-day risk-free trial. The shell underwent rigorous testing to ensure it doesn’t break or crack despite its thinner construction.

Images courtesy of Horizn Studios