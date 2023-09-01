This stunning estate tucked in Santa Barbara’s exclusive Hope Ranch community sits on 2.5 acres of hillside overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Located at 4187 Cresta Avenue, the property spans 10,317 square feet of living space, consisting of the 8,100+ square feet main residence that hosts four bedrooms and six full baths. It also has a two-bedroom, 1 bath guest house, a pool, a pool house, a tennis court, a gym, gated security, and privacy and all these luxuries cost $19,950,000.

The Mediterranean-style property was initially bought for $6.1 million in 2010 but has undergone numerous renovations and upgrades over the years overseen by top-notch outfitters including famous local architect Don Nulty, Becker Studios, Allen Construction, and Ingrao Inc., to reflect an “uncompromising standard of sophistication, quality, and design.”

This first floor of the main residence of this Hope Ranch estate features a stunning two-story entry hall, an ocean-view living are with a fireplace, open beam vaulted ceilings, two kitchens, a formal dining room, and an expansive family room that leads to several outdoor patios and entertaining areas. The 2-car garage, a separate office, and a laundry room complete the main-level floor features.

Meanwhile, a spiral staircase leads to the spacious second floor that hosts a luxurious primary suite equipped with magnificent ocean and island views, a massive private balcony, a sitting room, and an expansive bathroom suite with a sauna and a soaking tub, and dual walk-in closets. The guest wing sits at the other end of the upper floor and it has two full baths situated around a central ocean-view family room.

A few steps away from the main residence of this Hope Ranch estate is the guest house which spans nearly 1,000 sq. ft. and offers more ocean views, privacy, and comfort. It has its own living room, kitchenette, and laundry facilities. Then near the gym is a tree house with a slide, an expansive lawn area, planter beds for a garden, and even a chicken coop.

Images courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty