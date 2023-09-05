It’s a shame that Huawei is still blacklisted in the United States due to a trade ban imposed a few years back citing security risks. This eventually led to the company selling its Honor sub-brand to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co. Ltd. Since then, the latter has grown in popularity across the globe and now brings us the Magic V2.

Despite all odds, foldable smartphones have become mainstream. There are still doubts regarding the durability of flexible displays, but its innovative appeal has established a strong demand for more. Even Google was quick to jump on the bandwagon when it announced the Pixel Fold a few months ago.

Meanwhile, Samsung also recently unleashed its latest hardware which offered incremental improvements over their predecessors. Honor’s Magic V2 enters the market already crowded by the biggest names in the Android scene with a unique selling point. Even while folded, its device maintains a svelte 9.9 mm thickness.

It tips the scales at only 231 grams and still manages to pack a 5,000 mAh battery. The outer and inner screens use LTPO-based OLED technology with a 120 Hz refresh rate. To ensure it runs all the latest apps and games without any hitches, Honor equips the Magic V2 with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 listed at a clock speed of 3.36 GHz.

Depending on the variant, RAM goes up to 16 GB, while internal storage peaks at 1 TB. To withstand the constant mechanical actuation from everyday use, its hinge is crafted out of titanium. Its Imaging capabilities call on a 50-megapixel wide-angle, 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and a 20-megapixel telephoto.

A forward-facing 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor is also available for selfies and video calls. The Honor Magic V2 is available in Purple, Gold, Black, and Black (PU leather) colorways. If you prefer a more premium take on the foldable, check out the Honor Magic V2 Ultimate.

Images courtesy of Honor