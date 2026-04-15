Video game emulation is no longer limited to specific hardware. Not only can you run classic titles on smartphones, tablets, and everything else in between, but dedicated platforms exist. Anbernic still enjoys a massive following among gamers for a good reason. The RG Rotate ships with a cool feature we find handy when you’re into music.

For quite some time, the handheld gaming emulators from the brand have typically followed two form factors. Depending on the model, it either resembles a Nintendo Game Boy or a Sony PlayStation Portable. Despite these similarities, there are distinct tweaks, such as extra programmable buttons, twin analog buttons, and more.

Units have yet to hit store shelves and online retailers, but Anbernic hypes us up with what we can expect. At first, we assumed this uses a sliding mechanism. However, as the name RG Rotate implies, it incorporates something akin to that of the Motorola Flip Out. For durability, the construction relies on a proprietary precision-engineered slim alloy hinge.

“This design allows users to manually rotate the screen, freely adjusting the display orientation to change the device’s form factor and ensure seamless adaptation across various aspect ratios,” reads the product description. Elsewhere, the device keeps weight in check with its aluminum alloy and ABS plastic construction.

Anbernic did not disclose the technical specifications, but the images reveal just enough. When closed, the touchscreen can function as a digital music player or digital pocket watch. Swivel it open to access the D-pad and face buttons. Meanwhile, the RG Rotate relocated the USB-C port to the top with shoulder buttons on each corner.

Images courtesy of Anbernic