It’s a thrilling thought that many flying car concepts are already nearing the commercial production/service stages. Most are already conducting test flights, while others are just awaiting certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). If you absolutely need an aircraft ASAP, the HondaJet Elite II boasts a suite of upgrades over its predecessor.

For those wondering, the Japanese company also has an aviation segment aside from its vehicles, motorcycles, and engines. In fact, it’s one of the most trusted marques in private jets. Honda’s latest lightweight platform is the best in its class.

The HondaJet Elite II measures 42.62 feet long with a wing span of 39.76 feet and a height of 14.90 feet. Meanwhile, the interior dimensions are 17.80 feet x 5 feet, 4.83 feet. For cargo and baggage, the aft compartment holds three cubic feet, while the nose can accommodate up to nine cubic feet and a combined stowage of 62 cubic feet.

With its larger fuel capacity and gross weight limit, Honda says it promises an NBAA IFR range of up to 1,547 nautical miles. Keep in mind that this is based on four occupants. The takeoff distance is 3,699 feet, while the landing distance is 2,717 feet. Propulsion comes from GE Honda HF120 engines,

These allow the HondaJet Elite II to reach a 422 KTAS maximum cruise speed. Also, the cabin has been engineered with improved acoustics in mind. This makes flights more relaxing with reduced noise. The HondaJet Elite II packs the latest in “intuitive human-machine interface.”

The list includes automated anti-ice, lighting, pressurization, and ground spoilers. Pilots of the HondaJet Elite II are aided by its Advanced Steering and Augmentation System (ASAS). Finally, there is an Emergency Autoland courtesy of Garmin and Autothrottle.

Images courtesy of Honda Aircraft Company