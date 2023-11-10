The cycling market is in a surprisingly lucrative position right now. Its appeal was noticeably boosted amid the pandemic when people took to the roads and trails on their bikes for recreation, competition, or as part of their fitness routine. Therefore, It seems Honda wants to establish a foothold and hopefully become a notable player in the segment down the line. To do so, it unveils a concept e-MTB to give us a glimpse of what’s to come.

This Japanese marque likes to dabble in various things which are often totally unexpected. Although its core forte remains in vehicles, motorcycles, and private jets, the company also occasionally diversifies its portfolio with surprising results. The electric mountain bike on show here appears to have moto underpinnings, which is no surprise given it offers a diverse lineup of two-wheelers.

There is very little to go about regarding the e-MTB concept, which implies this will likely never make it into production. However, it showcases what Honda’s team of designers and engineers can hash out if this project gets greenlit. If not for the pedals, one could easily mistake this for an e-bike. It flaunts a robust frame with a beefy swingarm.

We can likewise spy the FOX forks on the front, but the rear monoshock’s make and model are not clear in the images supplied. Reports claim it is outfitted with an SRAM Eagle AXS drivetrain and a Brose mid-drive motor setup. Furthermore, shots of Honda’s e-MTB concept suggest it uses Shimano brakes and DT Swiss spoked rims shod in knobby Maxxis tires.

What we find fascinating is the sudden entry of automotive brands into the cycling scene. So far, Porsche Design and Aston Martin are already taking orders for their respective bicycles. Perhaps Honda’s future lineup of sustainable mobility platforms will consider cyclists as well.

Images courtesy of Honda