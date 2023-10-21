E-bikes are quickly becoming the green mobility platform of choice for their versatility. Users can get some exercise should they want to and take it easy when the pedal-assist system kicks in when needed. In fact, some models can run entirely on battery power for ultimate convenience. The Honbike HF01, meanwhile, is a foldable and chainless option you can purchase right now.

It’s never too late to balance out your lifestyle with adequate sleep, a healthy diet, and a light workout. At the height of the pandemic, running and cycling became the top activities for people who don’t like being cooped up inside their homes. Fast-forward to 2023 and these two remain a favorite among those who live an active lifestyle.

Unless you prefer to run everywhere, an e-bike like the HF01 should make daily commutes more enjoyable. Its frame is fabricated out of die-cast aluminum, weighs 40 lbs., and can support up to 265 lbs. The adjustable seat can accommodate cyclists between 4’11” to 6’3 in height and provides an ergonomic riding position ideal for prolonged trips.

Honbike lists the total length as 60.8” with a height of 41.7” measured from the ground to the top of the handlebars. When folded, the dimensions shrink to 39” x 17.9” x 33.1” (L x W x H). The HF01 ditches the traditional bike chain or belt in favor of a patented shaft drive setup. All parts are protected from the elements via an aluminum shell.

A removable 36V 6 Ah lithium-ion battery powers the 250W front hub motor. Choose from three riding modes: Eco, Normal, and Sports, with five levels of pedal assistance. The torque and cadence sensor automatically spring into action for a seamless cycling experience.

The HF01 is equipped with a single-side fork and swingarm, which makes it easier to swap out the tires of its triple twin-spoke magnesium wheels. Other cool elements are the brake levers with bar-end hinges. Finally, Honbike proudly points out that, unlike conventional e-bikes with over 250 parts, their units only use 57.

Images courtesy of Honbike