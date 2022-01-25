There is such a thing as keeping your knives where you want to see them sharply glistening in your eyes. Especially for the Aichmomaniac, it’s a beauty to see them displayed in the room, the counter, or the desk, and the Knife Deck by Holme & Hadfield would certainly come in handy.

This is an elegantly crafted valet designed to specifically display and organize your prized collection of knives and accessories. It can hold up to six knives and offers four external knife holders. Each holder features functionally shaped grooves to securely hold them in place. Meanwhile, the Knife Deck drawer has two internal holders with a sloped base that keeps the knives in place during opening and closing.

The four external slots in the Knife Deck by Holme & Hadfield can hold knives up to ¾ inches in width and 5 inches in length. Two internal holders can support knives up to 1 inch in width and 5 inches in length. Aside from pocketknives, the drawer also has enough space to store other everyday carry accessories such as a blade sharpener, rings, coins, and more.

This knife display case comes in two finishes: walnut and black to suit personal taste. It can hold so much for a compact size that can easily stay on your bedside table, work desk, or console table. It measures 15 inches long, 6 1/4 inches wide, and has a depth of 5 1/4 inches. The Knife Deck by Holme & Hadfield also comes with a top glass cover to protect the knives from dust, dirt, and moisture.

Images courtesy of Holme & Hadfield