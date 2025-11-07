A while back, we featured a handy high-tech gadget that allows your plants to get all the sunlight they need. Depending on the time of day, it navigates your home to find the ideal spot where the sun’s rays filter through. The Transformation House employs a similar approach. However, it does so at a much larger scale and with more parameters at play.

As hinted at earlier, the robotic flower pot we illustrated had limited functionality. In contrast, this futuristic and dynamic dwelling provides residents with full control over its configuration. Make no mistake, the blueprint in question here looks just as whimsical as its name implies. It touts a cylindrical form factor divided into five identical sections.

From what the renders show, people need to climb a flight of stairs to get to the main entrance. Yes, this is an elevated building supported by pairs of support beams. This design is intentional as it allows parts of the Transformation House to rotate freely. Credit goes to Michael Jantzen for this unique structure.

Each of the rotating segments incorporates wind scoops, vents, and windows. Inside, the space captures your attention with its glass floors, which offer distinct views depending on the position of a specific section. Meanwhile, the movement can be controlled manually or set automatically. The construction primarily uses steel, while the exterior surfaces incorporate photovoltaic panels to harvest clean energy.

Four special rotating containers keep furniture out of sight until needed. According to the press materials, “in general, a major part of this project explores how the shape of the entire structure can be altered in unexpected ways, in order to function in unexpected ways.” Overall, we believe the Transformation House lives up to the name.

Images courtesy of Michael Jantzen