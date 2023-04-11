In the heart of Mayfair, London’s affluent area in the West End, is Holderness House. It’s on the market for $43 million, and for a very good reason.

This Grade-II listed manse boasts an impressive architectural structure, with the facade, foundation, and courtyard having undergone various restorations to preserve its historical interest. This is a brick-clad freehold property spread over three floors with a whopping 12,960 square feet of interior space. Not to mention, the 2,573 square feet of courtyard and terrace space.

The Holderness House has a private gated drive-in courtyard with parking for four cars. There’s also an underground garage that can fit three cars. Prime Central London’s Rokstone realtor described the mansion as “the perfect backdrop for modern entertaining alongside traditional architecture.”

Rightfully so, given its various leisure offerings including a steam room, gym, an underground swimming pool adjacent to a pool room, and a cinema. It also has a wine cellar, a library, and separate staff accommodation. It boasts two modern kitchens and seven magnificent bedrooms.

This residential property encompasses both contemporary and modern design. It boasts historic arched entryways, covered pavilions, cobblestone walkways, and terraces on each side. Meanwhile, the interior has high ceilings throughout and French doors that connect each room on the ground floor to the interior courtyard. There are also several skylights, including one in the living room, to bask the interior with natural light.

The Holderness House is just a walk away from the historic Hyde Park and Green Park and nearby Brick Street, which provides access to all that Mayfair has to offer with its boutique shops, art galleries, designer labels, and cafe culture.

Images courtesy of Rokstone