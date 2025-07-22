Bruce Lee is immortalized as one of the most iconic martial artists on and off the screen. Although many think of him as a somewhat cocky personality, he had the skills to back it up in a fight. In fact, prominent figures in the professional fighting scene consider him an inspiration. Adidas has something cool for fans of “The Dragon” next month when the Jabbar Lo “Game Of Death” drops.

The timing is perfect, as Nike is also releasing a Bruce Lee-themed sneaker later this month. Unfortunately, we gentlemen are left out as the new Air Max Muse in a Black/Bright Crimson-Volt-Metallic Silver colorway is exclusively for the ladies.

Nevertheless, what the German sports apparel brand has in store for us makes a lot of sense. In the 1978 film, Billy Lo (Bruce Lee) fought against the towering Hakim (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar). The Jabbar Lo “Game Of Death” sports the signature yellow and black combo.

SKU: JR1597 is slated to launch on August 30, 2025, with an MSRP of approximately $100 USD. Since its reveal earlier this year, the date and pricing seem to be final. What Bruce Lee wore in the movie was a yellow/black Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66.

Despite the obvious difference in labels, the silhouette still comes pretty close. The upper is primarily in suede with leather components on the three stripes, collar, and tongue. The Jeet Kune Do founder’s autograph appears on the lateral heel.

Furthermore, the Jabbar Lo “Game Of Death” features the Adidas tongue tag branding and Bruce Lee’s silhouette at the heel in gold. A white rubber midsole/outsole completes the ensemble. Lastly. special prints appear on the sockliners, packaging, and shoe box tissue paper.

Images Courtesy Of Adidas