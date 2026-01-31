Wood Designs’ TiLink multi-tool stands out with its unique design. It masquerades as a stylish bracelet for effortless everyday carry. Yet, it packs most of the utility tools you’d need while outdoors. It’s essentially a modular tool system that lives on your wrist.

It offers lightweight strength, corrosion resistance, and durability thanks to its aerospace-grade GR5 titanium construction. Each link is CNC-machined for precision and consistency, offering for a smooth and satisfying feel each time.

The link cleverly hides a tool—it offers an amazing 24 functions in total. TiLink has a bottle opener, a circular slot in the middle for a built-in magnifier (can also fit a small compass), a spoke wrench (3.6 / 3.9 / 4.4mm) and flat screwdrivers for SL3, SL4, and SL5 flathead sizes.

Moreover, it has integrated hex bit holders for both 4mm precision bits and 6.35mm standard bits. TiLink features a bit hole that supports both bits and a 4mm bit extension bar for hard-to-reach or recessed screw positions.

Conveniently, the design allows you to carry any bit sizes you need so you can mix and match combinations as you wish. The adjustable wrench covers common M4 to M8 bolts to handle a wide range of everyday repair tasks.

TiLink also has a fire starter, a nail file, a survival whistle, and an eternal pen. It also has a built-in five-hole wire gauge to measure wires, cords, or screws (3.5mm, 3mm, 2.5mm, 2mm, 1.5mm). Meanwhile, two 1.5 × 6 mm tritium tube slots add both style and visibility to the bracelet in low light conditions. The link are adjustable so you can dial in the right fit for your wrist.

Images courtesy of Wood Designs