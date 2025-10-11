DIYers, backpackers, outdoor enthusiasts, hobbyists, and the eco-conscious can benefit from the BottleLoom from Hong Kong-based design team New Creativity. This piece of metalcraft may not look like a big deal. But it may be the answer to your plastic bottle waste problem.

As its name implies, it makes a loom out of plastic strips cut from single-used plastic bottles. These strips are useful as garden twine, craft supplies, ropes, or emergency repair strips, which are valuable tools for DIY enthusiasts, builders, garderners, mechanics, and more.,

BottleLoom is a titanium plastic bottle cutter that provides industrial–grade precision cutting. The strips are smooth or without sharp edges and are even. It does its job efficiently and safely thanks to its user-friendly design equipped with a concealed sharp blade.

It’s very simple to use but first requires the bottle trimmed around at the base ( you can use a knife or scissor for this). Then insert the trimmed edge into the gap where it hides the blade and pull steadily and continuously. The result is a neat and uniform strip that comes out from the other end and a strangely relaxing process that is both fun and enjoyable.

BottleLoom works with or without a workshop table. You can use it by hand by directly threading it into the trimmed bottle edge. It also comes with fixing screws so you can hook it on the edge of the table for one-handed operation.

Moreover, the device lets you adjust the width of the strips with the thinnest only at 2.00mm, the mid at 4.2mm, and the widest at 7mm. It can cut a one-liter bottle into filaments up to 72.18″ long. Its modular design makes wear-prone components easily replaceable and it comes with five extra blades.

Images courtesy of New Creativity