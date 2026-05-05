Back in 2020, Shomer-Tec released the Escape Boot Laces, which hide a handcuff key and easily double as a robust rope. This time, the company turned an unassuming button into a survival tool with the Escape Button, designed by Tomas Alas of Tactical Tavern. This might be the most inconspicuous EDC knife out there.

It represents the new “cutting edge of covert,” appearing as any regular clothing button. It looks like any standard four-holed 3/4-inch mil-spec plastic BDU button. But it’s secretly a deadly weapon.

A closer inspection and a touch around its perimeter, and you’ll feel a nail nick that deploys a tiny but reliable blade. The Shomer-Tec Escape Button instantly transforms into a knife. It packs a fiercely aggressive serrated blade in its compact footprint.

With the blade out, the button now serves as the handle. Its contoured, hollowed shape offers a secure and positive grip for excellent blade control. Despite its tiny size, the 7/16” blade offers great cutting ability, thanks to its construction.

It uses 1095 steel, a high-carbon steel known for its excellent toughness, great edge retention, and ease of sharpening. This blade is a common choice for survival and tactical tools, as well as for bushcraft knives. It can easily cut zip-ties, tape, organic materials, rope, and more.

The Shomer-Tec Escape Button goes incognito, sewn into clothing using low-breaking-strength thread. Its portable size and weight make it also pocketable. But for survival or escape scenarios, it’s best in areas where it can easily be yanked off, especially when the hands are bound behind your back. It’s available in black, tan, and olive drab colors.

Images courtesy of Shomer-Tec