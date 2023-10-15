Hoka’s Speedgoat 5 Trail Running Shoe is a workhorse when you’re dealing with technical terrains. Its designed to push you forward for more mileage while doing so with ease and comfort thanks to a host of functional features that offers more traction and energy return with less the weight (a half ounce lighter to be precise).

This is a “trail beast” that prods you onward with outsoles that offer both grip and cushion via Vibram Megagrip with Truction Lug for enhanced grip on loose soil. It features a lighter midsole compound via compression-molded EVA foam that offers a symmetrical bed of cushion sans additional technologies to provide the support and protection you need while maintaining a balanced and responsive toe-off for when you want to go faster.

Meanwhile, the protective toe rand guards against rocks and trail debris. Hoka’s Speedgoat 5 Trail Running Shoe retains the same stack height and late stage MetaRocker profile as the Speedgoat 4 for a smooth ride on the trail. It has a heel-to-toe drop of 4.00 mm, 5mm lugs, and extended heel tab for easy pull on and off.

Moreover, this trail shoe features an upper made with a combination of recycled polyester and new heartier, double layer jacquard recycled content. Other notable features include molded EVA sockliners to add comfort, vegan lay-flat gusseted tongues, and laces made with 70% recycled nylon and 30% recycled polyester.

Hoka’s Speedgoat 5 Trail Running Shoe is perfect for days trekking up the mountain and can definitely take up the challenge whether it be hiking or running. It offers stability, cushion, protection, and comfort with each step.

