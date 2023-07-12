Don’t let the summer heat stop you from enjoying the beach or having fun under the sun. Dress up in Faherty’s All Day Air UPF Hoodie not only for that laid-back casual look. But also for protection from the harmful rays of the sun.

This performance layer is built like your easiest hoodie: a pullover style with a hood. It features a clean and sleek silhouette with a relaxed body, a straight fit from the chest to the hem, and relaxed, tapered sleeves.

Faherty’s All Day Air UPF Hoodie is cut from a mixture of 86% Nylon and 14% Lycra to give it that smooth, stretchy, tech-knit feel and for a breathable and comfortable fit. The fabric retains its shape even after several washes. It also keeps you cool when the temperature heats up while also providing a bit of warmth when it gets a bit chilly.

But this performance wear is best used under the summer heat. The fabric has Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) 50+ sun protection which blocks 98 percent of the sun’s rays and only allows two percent (1/50th) to penetrate. Thus, it significantly reduces exposure to harmful UVA and UVB which can cause skin cancer, while out and about under the sun.

Faherty’s All Day Air UPF Hoodie makes the ideal summer wear. It can be worn as a layer over a shirt or on its own. It is available in various sizes from XS to XXL and in the attractive summery colors of Bright Lemon, Pure White, and Clear Sky.

Images courtesy of Faherty