And just like that, this year’s Watches & Wonders has wrapped up over the weekend. As always, we’re here to share a recap of the noteworthy announcements during the event. Since there were plenty of awesome reveals and drops, let’s take one at a time. Starting with DB Kind of Grande Complication by De Bethune.

This watchmaker may not be as prolific when it comes to releases, but when it unveils a new reference, expect to be blown away. Furthermore, it features two captivating faces that wearers can switch on the fly. A quick check tells us this is the third time De Bethune integrated a reversible system into its catalog.

Based on the aesthetics of each dial, we can safely say it’s a combination of modern and classic. Depending on your mood, the accessory you need is just a mechanical spin away. Listed as DBK2TV2 we have a 43 mm x 13.85 mm case built out of titanium and giving a dazzling polished finish.

The housing somewhat resembles a donut as it sandwiches the DB2529 caliber. Its hand-wound movement is 30 mm in diameter and is comprised of 552 parts and 48 jewels. It beats at a frequency of 36,000 vph and boasts a four-day power reserve. Every DB Kind of Grande Complication is brimming with functions, which elevates its sophistication.

De Bethune includes a jumping seconds, leap-year indication, hours, minutes, day, month, date, power reserve, spherical moonphase indication, and tourbillon, among others. The DB Kind of Grande Complication comes with an alligator leather strap and a titanium pin buckle closure.

“Representing the quintessence of De Bethune-style Haute Horlogerie, the DB Kind of Grande Complication is a veritable compendium of the core technical and aesthetic attributes that have been invented and built up over 22 years of innovation, research and creativity within the Manufacture,” reads the product description.

Images courtesy of De Bethune