Just like fall, spring should soon bring an influx of hikers eager to hit the trails. Therefore, many are already in the market for new gear for a head start just in time when the snow melts. HOKA just added upgraded versions of its trail running shoes. Take your pick from the latest Speedgoat 5 GTX series.

As always, introducing more than one option makes consumers happy. Since every user has their own preference when it comes to design and overall feel, HOKA ensures that it covers all bases. The standard Speedgoat 5 is an above-average pair of sneakers for outdoor enthusiasts.

However, the recent remake adds superior protection from the elements. Like many ruggedized footwear for hiking and other similar activities, the addition of GORE-TEX boosts all-weather performance. The Speedgoat 5 GTX collection is available in Low, Mid, and Spike silhouettes.

The first two are available in vibrant colorways like Fiesta/Thyme and Blue Graphite/Amber Yellow. Moreover, all three come in a stealthier Black/Black which is always our favorite. The primary upper construction is GORE-TEX along with recycled textiles which is a welcome green initiative on the part of HOKA.

Since you’re dealing with challenges at every stride, the Speedgoat 5 GTX is ready for whatever is along the way. HOKA outfits the shoes with rubber toecaps and lay-flat gussets on the tongues. Cushioning your every step is a compression-molded EVA midsole.

In the meantime, a Vibram Megagrip outsole handles both traction and grip. Finally, if you really want to head out in winter, HOKA recommends the Speedgoat 5 GTX Spike. “This weather-ready warrior employs 12 tungsten carbide spikes designed to keep you on your feet and off your backside.”

Images courtesy of HOKA