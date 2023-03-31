What is your favorite loadout for outdoor adventures? Not including apparel, footwear, and backpacks, don’t forget to bring along useful gear like a folding knife. Keep in mind that a robust blade is essential, so don’t pick bargain bin deals with questionable reliability. Instead, consider those like the new MagnaCut by Hogue.

Sold under its Deka series, the folder is available in two blade styles. Moreover, you can get these in a variety of colors like Blue, Black, and Flat Dark Earth for the polymer frame lineup. The choices do not stop there as both the drop point and Wharncliffe blades can be bought with a black Cerakote finish.

The Deka MagnaCut polymer measures 7.5 inches overall. The blade is 3.25 inches, while the handle is 4.25 inches. It weighs only 2.1 ounces, which is negligible even in your pockets. Hogue describes the frame polyamide nylon 12 – a glass-reinforced polymer with a crosshatch texture. Additionally, the grooves should improve your overall grip whether it’s dry or wet.

Given the unpredictable conditions when you’re out camping or hiking, this feature is handy. The Deka MagnaCut folding knife is designed for ambidextrous use which is why there are thumb studs on each side. Moreover, its ambidextrous ABLE lock system securely holds the blade in place while in use.

As the name says, Hogue uses CPM MagnaCut stainless steel. The cryogenically heat-treated metal boasts a 62-64 HRC hardness rating and a stone-tumbled finish. A lanyard hole at the bottom of the handle is ideal for various types of cords. Meanwhile, the Deka MagnaCut also comes with an ambidextrous stainless steel deep carry pocket clip.

