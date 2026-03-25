Lawn care can be such a hassle, and those tasked with its upkeep all agree it sucks. We feel the same way, and any opportunity that comes up to skip this chore is welcome. Modern problems need modern solutions, which is why robotic alternatives like the M9 exist in the first place.

Before, only a few companies offered such platforms, but the demand is too lucrative to ignore. Now that every home likely relies on robot vacuum cleaners, it’s about time to do the same for our outdoor spaces. From an aesthetic standpoint, this flagship SKU from ANTHBOT is a bruiser of a machine.

Its rugged profile is by design since the M9 traverses rougher surfaces than indoor flooring. Unlike older iterations of robot lawnmowers, you no longer need to set up a boundary wire. Instead, the system relies on full-band, real-time kinematics. Furthermore, it’s also outfitted with dual vision cameras to accurately map out the work area.

“If satellite signals are obstructed by buildings or trees, M9 switches to visual odometry. The two 150° wide-angle cameras can find visual references to maintain the routing,” reads the product description. To prevent injuries or damage, the artificial intelligence-backed software, alongside an array of sensors, boasts exceptional obstacle recognition and avoidance.

The manufacturer says it will actively scan for animals, tools, toys, and other objects. With the companion app, owners can remotely set schedules, assign no-go zones, and adjust settings. A full charge will last approximately an hour and a half. Meanwhile, a five-blade, 7.9″ cutter disc slices through vegetation with ease. ANTHBOT also offers optional add-ons for the M9.

Images courtesy of ANTHBOT