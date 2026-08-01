Heating multiple dishes simultaneously is possible in a large microwave oven. But the tendency is that one or two of the dishes won’t be at the ideal temperature you wanted. You end up heating them separately afterward. The Hitachi Healthy Chef MRO-W1E solves this common problem with current microwave oven designs with its revolutionary system.

Its generous 30L capacity can heat four dishes at different temperatures simultaneously. This superheated steam oven features an “Easy Bowl Menu” function that cooks a complete meal, including mains and sides, in a single bowl. This function automatically distinguishes between heat-resistant plastic bowls and heat-resistant glass bowls.

Moreover, Healthy Chef MRO-W1E features a “Crispy Vegetable” function that calculates the required heat according to the ingredients’ weight and surface temperature. It focuses on sensing the area of the food to quickly estimate temperature changes and heat the vegetables with a high heat of up to 1,000W. Doing so ensures the vegetables retain their nutrients and crispy texture.

Furthermore, the unit supports “Temperature-Set Reheating,” which allows users to choose temperatures between -10°C and 90°C. It also features 310°C Hot Air Convection cooking for baking and grilling, available with high heat and auto mode on. The dual light-speed heaters and fans circulate hot air throughout the interior for even baking or cooking.

You can cook or bake from crispy pizza to Basque burnt cheesecake, or grill meats with a high-power, flat grill heater. The Healthy Chef MRO-W1E also defrosts, using microwave and steam functions to thaw meat and fish evenly. It works with a companion “Health Chef App” to access recipes, updates, and more. This machine weighs about 18kg and measures 15.7W x 12.6D x 8.5H inches. It’s available in Frost White and Frost Black colorways.

Images courtesy of Hitachi