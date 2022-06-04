What is your entertainment setup at home like? Did you configure it personally, or hired professionals for a cinema-grade vibe? If you want a huge picture size, projectors are the way to go. However, some TVs can deliver even better quality. If your screens need an upgrade, the U68H series from Hisense offers great features that won’t break the bank.

We might think that the biggest names in the television business are still Sony, Samsung, and LG. Nonetheless, Chinese brands such as TCL, Skyworth, Xiaomi, Huawei, and others more are catching up. Some are even ahead when it comes to innovative technology.

Hisense, may not be as familiar as others, but the U68H collection boasts all the bells and whistles that enhance our viewing. There are three sizes to pick from: 55”, 65”, and 75”. The TVs ship with Android TV as the operating system, which means you have access to a bunch of apps and streaming options available.

Meanwhile, Google Assistant provide hands-free voice control versatility. To produce outstanding visuals, the manufacturer equips the U68H series with QLED panels. Full array local dimming ensures brighter whites and deeper blacks with a rich color gamut. Furthermore, the TVs support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and HDR10+ for the most immersive experience at home.

Input delay can really ruin the fun when you’re in the middle of a game. Enable Auto Low Latency Mode to enjoy smooth and virtually lag-free gaming. Plug the latest consoles or gaming rigs and let the U68H series do what it does best. As long as the label is not an issue, these Hisense TVs are a great choice when you’re on a budget.

Images courtesy of Hisense