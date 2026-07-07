Are you still using flat-screen TVs? Many of us still do, but the larger panels do take up a lot of space. Both freestanding and wall-mounted setups have their pros and cons, but the fact remains these appliances turn into black slates when not in use. Maybe it’s time to switch to an ultra-short-throw (UST) projector like the PT1.

Enjoy big-screen entertainment in the most immersive way possible even in small spaces. It uses triple laser technology to generate images with a maximum resolution of 4K UHD. As for the projection size, Hisense notes a range of 80 inches to 150 inches, with a contrast ratio of 3000:1 for crisp visuals.

The PT1 houses the company’s LPU digital laser engine, which can hit 110% of the BT.2020 color space. Apparently, “that’s more color than you’ve ever seen on a TV.” Setting it up is likewise a breeze thanks to the built-in cameras. These scan the projection surface in real time to dynamically fine-tune the picture for perfect alignment.

For the movie buffs out there, activate Filmmaker Mode for a cinema-grade viewing experience. This setting allows the projector to maintain the color, frame rate, and contrast that closely matches what a movie theater delivers. At a maximum brightness of 2,500 ANSI lumens, natural and artificial lighting shouldn’t become an issue.

Meanwhile, gamers are in for a blast as Hisense designed the PT1 for minimal latency with refresh rates of up to 240 Hz. There’s also no shortage of content to watch courtesy of Google TV and the myriad of streaming services supported. Audio, on the other hand, comes from up-firing, 46W speakers.

Images courtesy of Hisense