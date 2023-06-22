The growing demand for EVs reminds us that consumers are now ready to completely ditch internal combustion engines. In fact, big-name automotive brands are struggling to supply markets around the world. Meanwhile, Chinese carmaker HiPhi announces plans to launch its X, Y, and Z models in Europe.

If this continues, it won’t be long before Tesla loses more ground to startups. Over the years, China has steadily built infrastructure across the country to support battery-electric mobility platforms. In fact, surveys show that one in four cars sold are EVs.

Although some people question reliability and performance, manufacturers strive to deliver world-class quality. Starting with the X, this is HiPhi’s luxury SUV entry outfitted with dual motors with an output rated at 528 bhp. This bad boy can accelerate from zero to 62 mph in 3.9 seconds.

Unfortunately, the Europe-bound version is purportedly packing a 97 kWh battery with an estimated range of 403 miles. Still, interested buyers are hoping the 120 kWh option with 438 miles on a full charge will also be available.

What HiPhi confirms though is the four-seater and six-seater trims. Meanwhile, those who are after a sportier sedan configuration should hold off for the Z – an all-electric grand tourer. Although it’s still too early to call it, the Z might be positioned to directly compete against the Porsche Taycan.

So far, the price points of HiPhi’s offerings are definitely more attractive than what the competition currently has. However, when it comes to design, its slightly futuristic profile might not be everyone’s cup of tea. By the time the Y arrives, it could pave the way for more Chinese marques down the line. At least for now, HiPhi can test the waters with the X and Z to measure how well sales in European markets are compared to China.

Images courtesy of HiPhi