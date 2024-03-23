When faced with deadlines, decisions, and various kinds of high-pressure situations, the build-up of stress can affect our well-being. Studies show it can affect our mental and physical health in the long run, which is why we need to occasionally take some time off and just relax. Should you want to escape somewhere remote yet still have access to top-notch creature comforts, book a stay at the Hinterhideout X.

Aside from the overall politeness of people, lower temperatures, and maple syrup, Canada is known for its breathtaking natural beauty. Outdoor enthusiasts have shared amazing experiences given many believe the country is a camper’s paradise. In our opinion, a weekend or two at the Hinterhideout X can help recharge your batteries to face life’s tough battles.

Located at Tremblant, the accommodation you pay for is “a reimagined retreat, an upgraded version of the original hinterhideout. this is our most expansive space yet,” describes the operator. Designed by architect Nicolas Chaudier, it spans 1,500 square feet which is more than enough to host a family getaway.

The Hinterhideout X can sleep up to six adults in three king rooms and provides access to two full bathrooms with one powder room. Guests can feel like they are staying over at a private vacation home complete with a dining room, living room, kitchen, outdoor hot tub, and outdoor sauna.

Prepare meals in the fully equipped kitchen, while everything else is kitted out with all the necessary appliances. In-floor heating and a fireplace are also included just in case it feels a bit too nippy for comfort. Depending on the season, there are plenty of activities available to those staying at the Hinterhideout X.

Reconnect with nature as you admire the mountains, lakes, rivers, and so much more. Despite the remote location, high-speed internet access via Starlink will keep you connected as needed. Hinterhideout X is a pet-friendly establishment and even provides a level 2 charging station for EVs.

Images courtesy of Hinterhideout X