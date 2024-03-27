The Hilltop Cabin offers luxurious living while surrounded by wild countryside. The cabin is set atop a serene hill at the highest point of Australia’s Kanimbla Valley, making you feel like you’re on top of the world.

This retreat home at Logan Brae Retreats is perfect for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of urban living. It offers uninterrupted panoramic views across to the Blue Mountains escarpment and the occasional visits by spot eagles during the warmer months.

Meanwhile, in the cooler months guests can get acquainted with the wildfire roaming the ancient landscape. The Hilltop Cabin is the ideal setting if you’re looking for some private me-time or to pamper loved ones. Aside from the beautiful and tranquil beauty of the landscape, this cabin also offers luxurious amenities.

You can soak in the freestanding bathtub or snuggle up by the open fire. One if its standout features is the solar-heated mineral plunge pool. The pool is ideal for use during sunny days or warm weather as the solar heating elevates the water temperature to 3-4 degrees above the daily average. This way, ensuring that you have a relaxing soak as you immerse in the surrounding vista.

If not outdoors, you can still bask in the beauty of the mountains inside. Every window in the Hilltop Cabin frames jaw-dropping 360-degree views. You can also indulge in a variety of soothing spa treatments right in the comfort of your cabin. The Hilltop Cabin is easily accessible with a car and guests can park on the spacious lawn.

Images courtesy of Hilltop Cabin/Airbnb

