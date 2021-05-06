We rarely carry paper documents these days what with the existence of USB drives. But in the instance that we do, we don’t have to resort to the traditional plastic or paper holders. Why not go stylish and use the Hide & Drink Leather Envelope.

Guaranteed durable and made with the finest quality leather, this leather portfolio holds most of your important work documents. It is large enough to fit a short-sized bond paper (8×11). The inside is smooth to make paper retrieval easy while the outside features a rustic appeal.

The Hide & Drink Leather Envelope is handmade in Guatemala using full-grain leather that develops its own patina over time. It comes from the top layer of the hide and features all the natural full grain characteristics of the hide. Thus its name.

Natural drab is first stained on the flesh side of the leather before finished off with the brand’s proprietary beeswax conditioner. This combination ensures the leather remains durable and retains its shape sans the need for synthetic stabilizers.

The company prides itself in creating fine-quality and durable leather products that they backed with a 101-year warranty. The addition of neat and fine hand stitches from local artisans of Pastores, Guatemala further ensures durability. Any loose threads they pass over an open flame to prevent unraveling over time.

The Hide & Drink Leather Envelope does not just hold paper documents. It also doubles as a great pouch for your mobile tech gadgets like an iPad or iPad Pro or something smaller.

Images courtesy of Hide & Drink