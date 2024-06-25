With the rainy season upon us, it’s best to stock up on our rain gear and this includes our outdoor wear. We want something that offers maximum protection even under heavy downpours, while being comfortable to wear. We’re talking about KÜHL’s Stretch Voyager Jacket, which feels so soft on the skin you’d want to put it on everyday even with the sun out.

This rain jacket offers breathable waterproof protection from its ultra-lightweight polyester shell (110 GSM). It combines premium breathability with advanced waterproof performance for superior all-weather comfort. Guaranteed “trail tough and forecast friendly” it keeps the rain out from the head to toe.

KÜHL’s Stretch Voyager Jacket features KÜHL’s signature hood design with reinforced brim. It’s perfect for hikes or outdoor exercises and works great either worn on its own or layered over a shirt. It’s the ideal wear under unpredictable weather conditions, given its versatile design.

Its inconspicuous silhouette makes it easy to pair with any clothing. It doesn’t look like your typical rain jacket with its minimalist and modern design. Plus, the fabric offers a four-way stretch for freedom of mobility and is silent too unlike other rain jackets that make a sound with your every move.

Moreover, KÜHL’s Stretch Voyager Jacket is highly flexible and delivers an impeccable fit and construction that’s built to last. Adding to its waterproof quality are its fully-seamed seal and the YKK zippers found on the front central closure and on the two zippered hand pockets. There’s also a zipped internal chest pocket for additional EDC storage. Other notable features include the reflective trims for added visibility in the dark or low light conditions.

Images courtesy of KÜHL