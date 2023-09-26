Looking for an ultra-handy, instantly accessible knife to add to your EDC loadout? Give gravity knives a try!

Gravity knives are as portable as folding blade knives, but they eliminate the hassle of trying to open the knife one-handed. In fact, they require no effort at all to open—gravity does all the work for you.

You’ll find that they’re some of the most practical, convenient tools to carry around, able to deploy in a literal second and sturdy enough to be used for all your daily tasks.

Below, we’ll take a much closer look at what gravity knives are, how they work, the legality of carrying/using them, and what to look for when choosing a gravity knife. We’ve also collected an assortment of the best gravity knives on the market for your needs.

By the end of this post, you’ll know everything necessary to find and purchase the best tool for your loadout.

Gravity Knives 101

What is a Gravity Knife?

A gravity knife is a knife built with a mechanism that uses gravity to extend/open the blade.

Take a look at this video to see how it works:

You see? When you tilt the knife downward, gravity slides the blade out from within its housing, extending it. When it comes time to sheath the knife, you simply tilt it upward and let gravity do its work.

One common hallmark of gravity knives is a locking clip or holder that keeps the blade securely housed within the knife’s body. That way, the knife won’t deploy when it’s in your pocket or sitting on your tool belt. Only when you manually release the locking clip or holder (like he did in the video when “opening” the handle) is the blade free to slide out. Once the blade is extended, the clip or mechanism locks in place behind it, ensuring it remains firmly fixed in place while you use it.

Typically, the blade can be deployed faster with a flick of the wrist, once the locking clip/holder is removed. That way, it’s instantly accessible and easy to use in a seconds, without having to fumble with some complex mechanism or push open the knife with your thumb (like many EDC folding knives).

The History of Gravity Knives

Gravity knives originated in Germany during World War II. Luftwaffe pilots needed a knife that could be easily deployed one-handed to cut their parachute straps if they found themselves caught or tangled. The knife had to also be useful for a combat weapon. German knife-makers crafted the Fliegerkappmesser, which translates into “Flier’s folding knife”. The knife was also nicknamed the Luftwaffe Fallschirmjäger-Messer, or “Luftwaffe Paratrooper’s gravity knife”.

The knife was adopted by the U.S. during World War II, and was brought back to the U.S. after the war. Over the following decades, it became popular in the U.S., along with switchblades and other easy-deployed knives.

Are Gravity Knives Legal?

This is where things get a bit messy.

In the UK, you are legally allowed to carry a non-locking pocket knife with a blade up to 3 inches long. To carry a longer knife, you will need a “valid reason”, such as using it for work, transporting a blade to/from work, or it’s used for religious purposes (such as the Sikh kirpan blades).

In Canada, however, gravity knives are prohibited by laws, just like switchblades. As the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority website states, “Any knife that has a blade that opens automatically by gravity, by centrifugal force, or by hand pressure applied to a button, spring or other device in or attached to the handle of the knife (butterfly knives, switchblades, etc.) is a prohibited item and is considered an illegal item under the Criminal Code of Canada.”

During the 1950s and 1960s, gravity knives, butterfly knives, and switchblades started to get a bad reputation in the U.S. due to their use by criminals and gangsters. They were subsequently banned in most American states, and many states still consider them “deadly weapons” along with handguns.

However, in 2019, a federal district court struck down New York’s statue that banned gravity knives, and many states around the country followed suit. Currently, the only state where gravity knives are explicitly banned is Delaware. In Maryland, it’s legal to own a gravity knife, but it’s illegal to both open carry and conceal carry the blade. North Dakota and West Virginia consider the concealed carry of gravity knives to be illegal.

In the rest of the American states, however, gravity knives are largely legal, though it’s a good idea to research more thoroughly your state and city’s local knife laws before buying and carrying one (either openly or concealed).

Now that we know what a gravity knife is, where it comes from, and whether it’s legal, time to take a much closer look at the knives themselves. These are handy, reliable tools that will serve you well (provided you live in a state our country where you’re allowed to own/carry one).

The 10 Best Gravity Knives

(Note: On this list, you’ll find both gravity knives as described above and gravity-assisted knives, which feature an integrated opening button/knob but open more easily with gravity. Give them a flick of the wrist and they’ll do the job just like a gravity knife!)

Gravity Knife Buying Guide

When shopping for a gravity knife, here are the most important factors to consider:

Edge

There are two basic edge types:

Plain, which is best for push cuts, more accuracy, cleaner cuts, and greater control. They’re also easier to sharpen.

which is best for push cuts, more accuracy, cleaner cuts, and greater control. They’re also easier to sharpen. Serrated, which is best for sawing cuts and cutting through tougher materials. They tend to be lighter and thinner than plain-edge blades, which actually helps them cut better. On the downside, though, they’re less accurate and have to be sent back to the manufacturer for sharpening.

If you want the benefits of both blade types, you can always opt for a partially serrated or “combo” edge. With this edge type, the lower half or one-third of the blade is serrated, and the upper half or two-thirds is plain-edge. This lets you use the knife for both types of cuts, gives you more sawing power, and still offers greater accuracy for more precise cuts.

Length

The length of the blade is determined by A) your use and preferences, and B) legality.

In the U.S., knife blades have to be shorter than 5.5 inches long—anything longer, and it’s treated as a weapon. In the UK, a knife blade under 3 inches long can be carried without valid reason, but anything longer will need a valid reason for its use. In Canada, knives can be any length, but they must be carried as a tool.

Short blades (under 2.75 inches long) are always easy to carry and can fit in any pocket, but they aren’t usually as strong or versatile.

Medium blades (between 2.75 and 4 inches long) still fit in your pocket but are large enough to be used for more tasks. This is the ideal blade length for a “pocket knife”.

Large blades (over 4 inches long) are less portable, more prone to being illegal (if they’re too long), but can be used for heavier-duty tasks. They may be as sturdy as fixed-blade knives, though, so could be very useful for hunting, fishing, and other outdoors tasks.

Most gravity knives will have either a short or medium-length blade.

Weight

The weight of the gravity knife will determine its portability. After all, if the knife is very heavy, it will be hard to carry it around in your pocket, backpack, or pouch without drawing attention.

Lighter materials may not be as sturdy as heavier-duty materials (see the Steel and Handle sections below), so it’s a factor to keep in mind when considering its weight vs. durability.

Steel

There have been countless books and scientific textbooks dedicated to the examination of different steels used in the construction of knives. We could spend HOURS talking about all the steels, but for the sake of brevity, we’ll keep it simple here.

(Note: If you’re interested in going in-depth into knife steels, the good people at Knife Informer have an excellent article worth checking out.)

Knife steels are graded on five factors:

Hardness, which is measured in HRC, their ability to resist under sudden stress and applied force. Wear resistance, the ability to withstand damage from both adhesion and abrasion wear. Toughness, the ability to withstand cracks, chips, and damage from “sudden loads”. Edge retention, or how long the blade will retain its sharpness. Corrosion resistance, the ability to withstand rust and corrosion caused by external elements (salt, humidity, moisture, etc.).

You’ll find the better-quality, more expensive knife steels typically perform better in all five factors, while cheaper, budget-friendly steels will excel at one or two of these factors and only perform adequately on the others.

Point

Like knife steels, we could spend hours debating the various types of knife points (of which there are many!) and all their practical uses. For the sake of brevity, here are the points most likely to be found in gravity knives:

Clip point, which is one of the most popular used in knives today. It’s highly effective for stabbing, piercing, slicing, and everyday use.

which is one of the most popular used in knives today. It’s highly effective for stabbing, piercing, slicing, and everyday use. Drop point, which is probably the most common point used on gravity knives, due to its dual-edged design and controllable point.

which is probably the most common point used on gravity knives, due to its dual-edged design and controllable point. Needle point, which offers an extra-thin tip at the end of a blade best-suited to stabbing.

which offers an extra-thin tip at the end of a blade best-suited to stabbing. Spear point, which features a double-edged design that is great for piercing and stabbing, but not as effective for cutting.

There are a few other points that may be used for gravity knives (including spey point, tanto, etc.), but these four are the most likely choices.

Handle

The handle of your blade will play a big role in both its durability and grippiness. Certain materials are easier to grip when your hands are wet or slick with fish guts, while others will be better-used with gloves in a work or combat situation.

Most likely, your gravity knife will feature one of the following handle materials:

G-10 , which is made from fiberglass that is compressed and baked. It is lightweight and incredibly water-resistant.

, which is made from fiberglass that is compressed and baked. It is lightweight and incredibly water-resistant. Micarta, which is often used on military and hunting knives thanks to its toughness. It’s built from cloth or paper hardened with phenolic resin.

which is often used on military and hunting knives thanks to its toughness. It’s built from cloth or paper hardened with phenolic resin. Titanium, a metal that may be used both for the handle/housing and the blade itself. It’s tough, light, and corrosion-resistant.

a metal that may be used both for the handle/housing and the blade itself. It’s tough, light, and corrosion-resistant. Stainless steel, a metal that will be used for the blade, and may be used for the housing/handle, too. It’s heavier than titanium but more affordable—a go-to for all knife types.

Other handle options (such as bone, resin, Kraton, Zytel, or rubber) will usually be used to encase the metal housing, but won’t directly come in contact with the blade itself.

Locking Mechanism

Every gravity knife will have their own unique design, each with its own proprietary locking mechanism (clip, holder, switch, etc.) that secures and releases the blade. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to finding the right mechanism—it’s all about examining the action and finding what works best for your hand and the specific knife you’re holding.

It’s an important factor to take into account, though, so make sure to pay attention to the mechanism as you’re evaluating the options on our list above to find the best gravity knife for your EDC loadout.

Price

Last, but certainly not least, price will play a factor in your decision because you have to understand that, at the end of the day, better-quality materials tend to cost more. Nowhere else is this more true than with knife steels.

As you deep-dive into various types of knife steels, you’ll find there are budget options as well as mid-range, high-end, and premium-quality steels. The higher the caliber of steel, the more you should be prepared to pay.

But you’ve also got to factor in the “novelty” factor of the gravity knife design itself. Unlike folding pocket knives, gravity knives aren’t dime-a-dozen—they’re only produced by a few specific companies, and aren’t available everywhere.

Expect to spend up to 50% more for even the budget gravity knives, and up to 200% more for the higher-end blades.