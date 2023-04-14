This year’s Watches & Wonders trade show certainly has no shortage of amazing timepieces on display. One that graced our pages not long ago was the yellow diamond-clad Billionaire Timeless Treasure by Jacob & Co. which carries a sticker price of $20 million. What many consider as totally unexpected was Hermès’ unveiling of the H08 Chronograph.

It is the brand’s first model to add two more sub-dials to give it a modern sportier appeal than its predecessor. The rounded corners of its outline would classify it as a pillow form factor, as noted by others, but it appears squarish, nonetheless.

However, the dimensions put it at 41.2 mm x 40.7 mm, which is cutting it close. For this H08 Chronograph, Hermès opts for a combination of materials to give it a distinct character. The case is fabricated out of a special composite, which mixes layers of carbon fiber with graphene powder and resin.

These are then compressed to create a robust yet lightweight housing for the H08 Chronograph. Furthermore, this creates an intricate stylish pattern with a tone you can closely match to that of anthracite. Meanwhile, its titanium bezel and exhibition case back both frame sapphire crystals.

The dial is a textural treat with mostly matte finishes and a sandblasted texture on the inner ring and sub-dials at 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock. The Hermès signature is at 12 o’clock while a date aperture sits between 4 o’clock and 5 o’clock.

Running its functions is an upgraded in-house H1837 caliber. The 400-component automatic movement provides 50 hours of timekeeping on a full wind. Finally, the H08 Chronograph is paired with an orange rubber strap with the style house’s distinctive weave motif.

Images courtesy of Hermès