A common problem when traveling or going on outdoor adventures is deciding which clothes to pack. Certain occasions call for different outfits, and there’s also the matter of doing laundry. It’s convenient if there’s a laundromat nearby so you can rewear your clean clothes. But in its absence, you’d have to wash the clothes yourself. This is where the HercShirt V5.0 comes to the rescue. It’s a versatile performance wear that adapts to any occasion while staying smell-free for a month without washing.

It sits in a different category in performance shirts, engineered with seven odor-fighting elements woven into the fabric to stop odor before it takes over. Copper, known for its antibacterial properties, is the primary defense element. It’s a valuable material for hygiene as it inactivates a wide range of bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

Moreover, silver provides a secondary layer of protection by attacking additional smell-causing microbes, and both elements are complemented by zinc, which reduces the foul odor produced from heavy sweating. Zinc delivers added smell protection while being gentle on the skin. HercShirt V5.0 also has gold, which maintains the fabric’s consistent performance over many washes.

Then there’s the porous quality of volcanic ash, which acts as a microscopic sponge that absorbs moisture and unwanted smells. Meanwhile, the last two secret elements neutralize the chemistry of stress sweat and bond with the ammonia released during excessive sweating. Aside from staying smell-free, HercShirt V5.0 also keeps you cool by expelling heat away from your body and feels soft, light, and fluid against the skin.

Images courtesy of HercLéon America