With so many EV-related announcements at CES 2023, we’re certain other noteworthy automotive news might have flown under the radar. After a quick review, we know you guys don’t want to miss out on another insane project from Hennessey Performance. This time, instead of tuning rides from other marques, it’s enhancing something special. This is the Venom F5 Revolution.

If this track-focused monster seems familiar, that’s because the donor vehicle is an in-house creation by the Sealy, Texas-based outfit. This goes to show that the team is always on the lookout for more enhancements. The Venom F5 Revolution is a welcome surprise for clients who missed out on the original.

Hennessey Performance set out to create a hypercar that can surpass 300 mph. Unfortunately, there are no official records of the previous iterations of the Venom F5 achieving this feat. As such, its latest version will hold nothing back and still retain its street-legal status.

We’re now looking at even more aggressive aerodynamics and a much lighter machine. Their target is to drop it below 3,000 lbs., which is 50 lbs. less than its predecessors. Carbon fiber is the go-to option here. The powertrain retains the 6.6-liter twin-turbo V8 good for 1,817 horsepower and 1,193 lb-ft of torque.

The Venom F5 Revolution now sports larger diffusers on both ends, a scoop toward the rear of the roof, and a wing with the old red, white, and blue on the sides. Early tests show the setup generates up to 800 lbs. and 1,400 lbs. of downforce at 186 mph and 249 mph respectively. Hennessey Performance will build only 24 examples of the hypercar.

