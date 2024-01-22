When the sixth-generation Ford Bronco was announced in 2020 and subsequently released the year after, we thought it was only a matter of time before Hennessey Performance got their hands on one. It took a while, but the wait was worth it as the renowned American aftermarket tuner unveiled the VelociRaptor 500. Based on the 2024 model year of the premium-tier SUV, it’s chock-full of awesome upgrades.

Whenever the team based in Sealy, Texas works their signature magic on a donor vehicle, it turns into a high-performance beast. Furthermore, every project introduces a collection of customized components to guaranteed to help it stand out from the stock version. With this in mind, here’s what the upgraded 2024 Bronco Raptor brings to the table.

Unlike other shops that focus exclusively on sports cars, Hennessey Performance accepts more types of vehicles. You name it, pickup trucks, SUVs, sedans, and luxury-range machines. As for the VelociRaptor 500, the numbers allude to the total output of 500 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque.

To achieve these numbers, the standard 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 receives a high-capacity intercooler, while the ECU is tweaked to uprate the intake boost and improve charge cooling. Before any unit is released, the 4×4 underwent high-altitude and extreme temperature testing in the Rocky Mountains. So far, it was deemed ready for production.

In addition to the work done on the powertrain, Hennessey Performance also endows the SUV with bespoke “styling elements.” Among those listed are 20″ alloy wheels shod in 37″ off-road rubber. “Our customers are big fans of the new Bronco, but they’ve been asking us for more power and greater performance capabilities from day one,” stated company CEO and founder John Hennessey regarding the VelociRaptor 500.

Images courtesy of Hennessey Performance