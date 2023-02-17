We knew it was only a matter of time before Hennessey Performance got their hands on Chevrolet’s insanely popular Corvette C8 Stingray. Even in its default form, the vehicle is by no means lacking in the looks and output department. However, the shop pushes the H700 beyond what the stock configuration can offer.

The Sealy, Texas-based team of experts are taking the American mid-engine sports car and endowing it with a bespoke tuning package. Before they work their magic on this bad boy, the spec sheet lists it at 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. These are respectable numbers, but this is Hennessey Performance we’re talking about here.

To give you guys an idea of what Chevrolet’s flagship trim can muster, the C8 Z06 packs a 5.5-liter LT6 flat-plane crank V8. Its mill is capable of 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, the H700 Corvette C8 Stingray’s upgrades allow it to generate a jaw-dropping 708 bhp and 638 lb-ft. This is a 44% gain in horsepower and 37% in torque.

“The stock C8 Corvette Stingray is an extraordinary sports car, yet Chevrolet left some V8 performance on the table. Our exciting ‘H700’ supercharger package integrates seamlessly with the 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and our exhaust upgrade sounds much more aggressive than stock,” notes CEO and founder John Hennessey.

The H700 Corvette C8 Stingray also rocks special badges to remind onlookers that it’s no ordinary ride. Buyers can also choose from Hennessey C8 Heritage Livery in shades of red, silver, black, white, and blue. It rides on 19” rims for the front and 20” wheels for the rear. Finally, each unit comes with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty.

Images courtesy of Hennessey Performance