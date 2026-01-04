With a muscular stature and aggressive styling, one would easily mistake the RA1000 for another model from Ducati. However, an extensive inspection of this motorcycle suggests otherwise. Even those intimately familiar with the Italian moto marque might make the same mistake. Nevertheless, it just goes to show that Cyclone has crafted a stunning streetfighter.

This high-performance naked sportsbike is not a custom build. Instead, it’s one of the latest additions to the Chinese company’s growing fleet of two-wheelers. At a glance, many claim this machine’s bold presentation evokes a similar appeal to the Diavel. Drawing design inspiration from an industry icon does not guarantee success, but the RA1000 appears to be an outlier.

For a relatively fresh face in the moto scene, Zongshen’s subsidiary is reportedly making waves across international markets, including Europe and Southeast Asia. For now, here’s what this bad boy brings to the table. A 996 cc 90° V-twin engine generates 106.73 horsepower and 70 lb-ft. of torque. Cyclone says the 496 lbs. bike can hit a top speed of 145 mph.

“The new RA1000 doesn’t just get you where you are, it defines you. With its unmistakable aesthetics and naked bike soul, this model combines an imposing presence with high-level engineering, making every ride a true statement of character,” reads the official description. Standard color options include a tonal black and what looks like gunmetal.

Both paintjobs flaunt vibrant yellow accents on the fairings, frame, rear wheel, and saddle. We’re also looking at a steel/aluminum combo for the chassis, a 6″ TFT instrument panel, composite saddle upholstery with contrast stitching in yellow, full LED lighting, BOSCH TCS, JJUAN brakes, and Pirelli Tires. The RA1000 offers an exhilarating riding experience.

Images courtsy of Zongshen/Cyclone Motor